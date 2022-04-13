BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Capitol and other state facilities, along with scores of schools, government offices and interstates remained closed Wednesday as a blizzard continued to bear down on the state.

A blizzard warning issued by he National Weather Service remained in effect through Thursday for most of western and central North Dakota where up to 2 feet was expected. Interstate 94 from the Montana border to Jamestown, a distance of about 260 miles remained closed because of treacherous travel conditions.

Gov. Doug Burgum directed the state closures and noted that the Emergency Operations Center has been activated.