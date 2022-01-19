Co-op to receive power from largest wind farm in ND

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A Minnesota-based cooperative plans to receive power from what is expected to be the largest stand-alone wind farm in North Dakota. The Great River Energy cooperative and wind developer Apex Clean Energy formally announced plans Tuesday for the 400-megawatt Discovery Wind project slated for southern McLean County near Coal Creek Station.

When the wind farm is producing power, that electricity will displace energy from Coal Creek under an agreement reached with affiliates of Rainbow Energy Marketing Corp., which are purchasing the coal-fired power plant and power line from Great River.