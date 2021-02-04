Cold temps settle in for the long haul

Today: A much colder day is in store with highs only in the single digits and teens. A mostly clear start with increasing clouds through the afternoon. Wind chills will stay as low as -15° to -25° all day. NW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph. The strongest winds will be in the SW.

Tonight: A few clouds with cold lows in the single digits. NW winds 10-20 mph. A slight chance for light snow in far western ND could bring a very light accumulation of less than a half an inch.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the single digits and teens. NW winds 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-40 mph. A Wind Chill Watch is in effect from 6 pm Friday to 12 pm on Monday for much of north-central and eastern ND because wind chills could get as low as -50°.