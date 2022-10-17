BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET.COM) — The beginning of the new work week brings cold temperatures with a return to the 60s and 70s later in the week.

Tonight: Lows will fall to the teens and 20s as high pressure continues to settle in the state. Clear skies prevail with light southeasterly winds.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with cool highs in central and eastern ND with the 40s. The rest of western ND will enjoy the 50s and 60s. SE winds 5-15 MPH.

Wednesday: Much warmer with widespread 60s and partly cloudy skies. WNW winds will stay breezy most of the day at around 10-20 MPH.