Colder temperatures causing a recent spike in vehicle thefts in Bismarck

Warming up the car on a cold winter morning is a common practice in North Dakota — but police say do so at your own risk.

Bismarck has seen a recent spike in vehicle thefts as the temperatures have dropped.

Police say that’s common this time of year, as cars are often left unlocked and running, creating an opportunity for criminals.

Lt. Luke Gardiner with the Bismarck Police Department says the majority of vehicle thefts occur for this reason, and that forced entry into vehicles is rare.

He said that’s because offenders try to spend as little time as possible committing the crime.

He continued, by saying, “What they want to do is they want to find a car that would be easy to steal. It’s no different than a theft out of a car either. If you see a purse on a seat, and the door is unlocked. They’re gonna go after that purse versus one with the car door locked.”

Lt. Gardiner says if you’re going to warm up your car, use a car starter or have a spare key.

That way, you can lock your car while it’s running, making sure that your car is safe and warm.

