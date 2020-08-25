Coleman Corn Maze opening in September

An a-maze-ing fall attraction is set to open up in the coming weeks.

The nearly 10-acre Coleman Corn Maze in Bismarck will open September 17, with two maze options for visitors based on difficulty. It’s located off Main Avenue and Bismarck Expressway near Buckstop Junction.

Owner Clark Coleman says to go through every path of the maze would cover five to eight miles.

An app download and signs throughout will help those who get lost, which Coleman says is easy to do.

“I’ve actually never been in a maze before, so I didn’t really know what to expect, but the first time I went into the maze I didn’t have my phone with me so I didn’t have a map to follow, and yeah I got lost,” Coleman said.

The maze will be open until October 31, and the cost of admission is ten dollars per person, and those five and under are free.