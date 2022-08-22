Students at Bismarck State College spent the weekend moving in and checking into their new spaces away from home.

“I’m really excited, but I’m also nervous at the same time.” Bismarck State College Student Alaina Frey said.

BSC students Alaina Frey and Emily Tryon added finishing touches to their dorm rooms.

The two come from separate parts of the state, Hazen, and Mott.

“There are some things I still call my mom about. I’ll Facetime her a couple of times a week and say, ‘Mom I need help’,” Frey said.

“I’m a bit nervous, but I’m excited about what I’ll do and who I am going to be,” Bismarck State College Student Emilly Tryon said.

Frey is a nursing major and said she’s always had a passion for helping people, which will correlate well with her role as an Resident Assistant.

“I like caring for people. I like to put their needs before mine,” Frey said.

While Tryon is a communications major, she also enjoys art, which has distracted her from being away from home.

“I actually started doing some work and that’s how I’ve been coping,” Tryon said.

Although the new chapters have started in their lives, they say they’re prepared to lead by example.

“Be smart with your choices, don’t do anything that you will regret in the future, and pay attention in classes,” Frey said.

“I’m used to a lot of responsibilities, as long as it keeps me busy, I’m good,” Tryon said.