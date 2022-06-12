The Alyce Spotted Bear and Walter Soboleff Commission on Native Children is coming to North Dakota for a serious conversation on the treatment of kids in tribal areas.

The Commission was originally founded by Congress in order to see what could be done to address problems and struggles facing Native children. In order to do this, they intend on conducting a study of the different programs and supports all across the United States. Once this is complete, they’ll be able to put together a report outlining the struggles of Native Americans, as well as how to correct them.

Over the next few years, members of the commission will be visiting Native American communities across the United States to learn the experiences of native children, community members, families, and tribal leaders. They will also discuss the issues native people face with experts and researchers to better develop solutions.

The Commission will be hosting a regional public hearing in Bismarck on June 23-24. Individuals will be able to participate either in person or via Zoom. An opportunity for public comment will be available on June 24, at 3:45 p.m.

More information on the Commission on Native Children can be found on their website.