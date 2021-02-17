Commissioner Armstrong’s Attendance discussed at County Meeting

Wednesday night’s Burleigh County Commission meeting brought up a unique topic of conversation about concerns over Commissioner Mark Armstrong’s attendance.

Chairwoman Kathleen Jones said she has received several complaints on the matter.



This is the first time Armstrong has attended a meeting, in-person, since march of last year.



Since the start of the pandemic he has been attending through a speakerphone, and via Zoom.



Armstrong says moving forward, and with the COVID concerns still present, the commission needs to make some changes.

“We ought to provide better tools for the county department to connect with their citizens.

The ITG committee is looking for ways to make technology in this room, work for not only us commissioners, but also for staff presentations and public participation,” said Commissioner Mark Armstrong.

Both Chairwoman Jones, and Commissioner Armstrong declined comment on the matter of his attendance.