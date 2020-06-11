Committee trying to shrink North Dakota food desert

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

If the closest grocery store is 10 miles away or farther, then you’re in a food desert.

A committee on food access in North Dakota is trying to shrink the food desert using CARES Act funding. The three-part plan looks to strengthen the SNAP program, tackle the disruptions in the supply and distribution around the state and boost emergency food networks like food banks.

“Our preliminary plan recommended $53 million be dedicated to assuring access to food. The plan will require broad partnership with many players, government agencies, producers, various associations, grocery stores. This will take thousands of people to be involved in, this is huge. But the cost and availability of food touches every person in North Dakota because everyone needs to eat,” said State Senator Kathy Hogan.

Where to spend a large portion of that one and a quarter billion dollars funding is expected to be voted on sometime this month by the Emergency Commission and the Legislative Budget Section.

