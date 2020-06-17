Common birds declining in North Dakota

North Dakota is known for some beautiful wildlife, but for a while now species of birds, known as common birds, have been on the decline.

Game and Fish, along with the conservation group ‘Partners in Flight’, say since 1970 birds such as the Greater Sage Grouse, Baird’s Sparrow and the Western Meadowlark, North Dakota’s state bird, are seeing significant declines in their population. The main reason for the decline is due to changes in habitat. A lot of the forests and grasslands these birds call home are being turned into farm ground. But there are ways you can help slow the decline.

“Building birdhouses or feeding birds you know those are kind of the things that we maybe think are helping. But the bigger picture things people could be doing is actually landscaping your back yard for wildlife, making it wildlife-friendly. Getting rid of all this lawn that we mow and water and putting in some pollinator habitat. It’s amazing the birds that will use a little 10-foot by 10-foot native wildflower garden,” said North Dakota Game and Fish Conservation Biologist Sandra Johnson.

Another reason for the decline of population, some of the insects the birds eat are dying off. The continent of North America alone has lost 30 percent of its total birds since 1970.