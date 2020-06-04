Community cards for law enforcement

A Bismarck woman took it upon herself to drum up support for local law enforcement Thursday.

Brenda Wray set out signs, posters and cards outside her home. The hope was to get members of the community to stop by and sign the cards. All the cards and signs will be sent to various agencies across the state.

“So I figured it would be nice to show our local law enforcement that we have their backs in their darkest hours too. So what I thought I would do is have the community come on out and sign some cards, some thank you cards, show their support. I have stuff for kids where they can sign, in the eyes of kids I know police officers look like heroes,” said Wray.

Wray is also the mother of a Burleigh County Deputy and has another child in the Fargo Police Academy.

If you would like to send out a card, Wray says just send her a message.