Community members discuss controversial Custer Park

The controversy surrounding Custer Park is continuing to draw protest from community members looking to make a change.

Melanie Moniz was one of the organizers of the effort to rename Custer Park.

“Commemorating Custer perpetuates hate. Our public places and shared spaces need to be inclusive and welcoming to everyone,” Moniz said. “It’s time we move forward as a community together.”

When she and others brought the issue to the park board commissioners in February this year, the board came up with a new process for renaming parks — one that would take 15 years for a new proposal.

“We won’t give up. It’s not right. It’s not right in our public places, and shared spaces should be inclusive and welcoming to everybody,” Moniz said.

Today, Moniz says she’s trying to gain community input to see how to move forward in the fight to rename the park. In the meantime though, she says she’s been invited to a meeting to meet with a park board committee about the topic.

“We have been invited to a meeting. We’ll have these discussions moving forward with the park board” Moniz said.

Moniz’s niece Katie Benson said she attended tonight’s gathering, along with roughly 20 others to show support and set an example.

“I take it as a personal responsibility to help teach my younger siblings,” Benson said.

Benson says she’d like to see it renamed to something honoring nature.

“It would be a very good inspiration to everybody to come together,” Benson said.

She, like many others at the meeting, doesn’t think historical significance warrants the name.

“My only problem with the Custer is there’s no significance for his name to be there. To have it changed shows we’re having a step forward in the right direction and being on the right side of history,” Benson said.

Moniz said she’ll be meeting with the park board committee on Tuesday.