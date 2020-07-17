Community orchard offering new events to get outside

Bismarck Parks and Recreation is hosting its first ever “seek and find” events at the community orchard as part of its July celebration — a month meant to spotlight different parts of the community.

It’s free, and anyone can walk through the orchard to find their own fruits.

Rachael Howard is the local foods coordinator for Bismarck. She says the orchard is a great place to get outside after spending months cooped up because of coronavirus.

“Obviously with Covid right now, it’s a great place to come and social distance with your group. We’ve had a lot of people coming to do that on outings, community service, but then they’re still being able to stay safe,” Howard said.

Also new this year is the option to adopt a row of the orchard — where community members can help harvest their own raspberries, red currants, honey berries, apples and plums.

“Providing people a free opportunity to be in touch with nature is important. We have a wonderful green space but this is great because it gives people an opportunity to work on something and see the results.”

The Bismarck community orchard is located past the softball fields at the Clem Kelley athletic complex. Howard says there are two more events there this month. You can learn more at their website.