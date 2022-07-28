Emily Poppe, a swim coach for Bismarck High School, means a great deal to many people in her community, especially her siblings. Matthew Poppe, her brother, says he couldn’t have asked for a better sister and they share many things in common.

“We have the same sense of humor. We have a lot of the same likes and dislikes and yeah she means everything to me,” Matthew Poppe said.

For many years, Emily has been battling Ulcerative Colitis and is now scheduled for surgery to have her colon removed. The community came together for a silent auction and sold food to help cover some of her medical expenses.

“It will essentially remove her illness which is huge, that’s so important, that’s so good to know that she won’t be in pain that often anymore,” Matthew Poppe said.

Emily is so loved by her family as well as the team she coaches.

“I’ve been swimming since around second grade, but she’s been my coach from seventh grade on, once I joined the high school team,” swim student Riley Kummer said.

Other students Emily has coached say she gives them the needed boost to build confidence in the water. Now family, friends, and loved ones are expecting a successful surgery and recovery.

“Just to support her through this because the hospital bills are going to be a lot of money; she needs that money to pay her rent and pay her bills and stuff like that, that’s where all this is coming from,” Emily’s brother, Riley Poppe said.

To contribute to Emily’s GoFundMe Click here.