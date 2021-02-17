Community rallying to help after young mother suffers brain injury

One North Dakota family is spending most of their time in and out of hospitals, after a traumatic crash turned their lives upside-down.

“It was just an awful experience,” said Michelle Kurle, Shauntaye’s mom.

On December 16th 2020, 20-year old, Shauntaye Kopecky suffered a serious brain injury.

Kopecky and her mother, Michelle Kurle, were spending what seemed to be a normal day together.

The two decided to take separate cars to Kopecky’s home, when on the way, a one-ton truck t-boned Shauntaye’s vehicle.

Kurle says she saw the whole thing unfold.

“I got to her, and she was like laid flat from the window on the passenger side to where her feet were sticking out on the drivers side. So, I just kept kind of trying to call her name and trying to wake her up. She was just out, and she never did come-to,” said Kurle.

She says this is every mother’s worst fear.

“It felt like a death because I was used to texting her. I haven’t heard my daughter’s voice since the accident. I still text her to tell her how my day was, tell what went on that day.

Who was there, who’s supporting her. Tell her how much I loved her,” said Kurle.

Shauntaye Kopecky, recently engaged and a soon-to-be mother, was eight months pregnant at the time.

After the crash, she was taken to Sanford Hospital, and admitted to ICU.

Due to concerns for the baby’s health, doctors insisted on an early delivery.

Baby Oaklynn was born on January 7th this year.

Shauntaye has since been moved to Craig Hosptial in Denver, Colorado.

“I think I was in denial, I knew how bad the injuries were, but when I actually heard it from Denver, the reality sunk in and it was a rough day for me, because at this point we don’t know if she’ll recover. I believe she will fight to come back to us and come back to her baby,” said Kurle.

After the crash, Kopecky’s friends, family, and even coworkers are coming together in support.

Shelle Aberle, who worked with Shauntaye, says it’s the right thing to do.

“We’re family and I would hope that when anybody’s in a dire situation out there would have a great workplace that would stand up and help them along the way,” said Shelle Aberle, Baptist Health Care Center.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, and an online baby shower is currently being held for baby Oaklynn.

“Jaron the dad is going one direction, and mom Michelle is going another direction with Shauntaye.

They really don’t even have any time for something physical. So to have an online baby shower, we’re able to get a lot of people involved,” said Aberle.

Click HERE for more information on how you can support the family, and baby Oaklynn.