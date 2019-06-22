Community Shower Wraps Up

Donations are making it possible to shower young mothers with baby essentials and personal items.

The Souris Valley United Way’s community shower wrapped up today, collecting tens of thousands of diapers, wipes, and many other things for needy families.

Volunteers have been helping collect the items for the past three weeks, culminating in today’s collection event at Dakota Square.

The community shower is done separate from the United Way’s annual fund-raising effort.

(Jalisa Tinnes, Souris Valley United Way) “Some of these pantries and shelters are places that we support, for example the Salvation Army. So not only do we grant money to them during our annual granting cycle but we also do this event to help support them.”

Items collected in the community shower are distributed through several local agencies in the Minot area.