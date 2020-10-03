Community supporting family’s pumpkin sale after theft

The theft of one family’s cash from a pumpkin sale isn’t stopping them from continuing to sell pumpkins, and donate to charity.

Six-year-old Knute and his younger sister Hallie Jensen were selling pumpkins earlier this week when their cash bucket was stolen.

Their dad’s Facebook post offered a cash reward for the arrest of whoever stole the money, and said they’d be back at a farmer’s market in Lincoln for those who wanted to show support.

The Jensen’s pumpkin sale this morning drew many sympathetic to their story, and restored a little faith in the community.

“The support today has just been absolutely unreal,” Nathan Jensen, Knute and Hallie’s dad, said. “The community, and donations, and pumpkin buyers — it’s just unreal. Very very awesome to see.”

Half the proceeds from their pumpkin sale went to TR 4 Heart and Soul, a non-profit that seeks to improve the lives of those with disabilities through horse riding.

