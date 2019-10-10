Closings
Companies experimenting with 4-day work weeks

News

by: CBS Newspath

NEW YORK — Unemployment is at historic lows and that has many companies fighting to find good workers.

To attract new employees, some businesses are offering an interesting perk.

Andrew Colbetson is a digital marketing coordinator for an Indiana company.

Even though he works full time, you won’t find him in the office on Fridays — employees there have the option of working four, 10 hour days.

“Knowing that on Fridays I get to be home with my son and wife it’s wonderful,” said Colbertson, digital marketing coordinator at Surestep.

CEO Bernie Veldman said offering the four-day option has helped him attract new workers.

“People like having Friday off and I find myself that by the time Saturday rolls around all the stuff I wanted to get done is already done on Friday and you’ve really got more of your weekend to enjoy,” said Veldman.

A report out last year found 27 percent of companies offer compressed workweeks, with four, 10 hour days.

Twelve percent go a step further and offer four days — but employees only have to work 32 hours a week.

“This four day work week is something that we’re starting to see as a trend,” said Dawn Fay, senior district president of Robert Half.

Fay with the Robert Half staffing agency said the tight job market has companies creating perks like flexible hours, the ability to work at home and even unlimited vacation.

“So there’s a lot of different things that we’re seeing out there that’s helping companies try to attract and retain and keep employees from burning out,” said Fay.

Colbertson said the four day week has boosted morale.

“Even if you have a rough Monday morning you know 4 days from now I have a long break,” said Colbertson.

He said he can always look forward to a three day weekend.

