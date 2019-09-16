Company hiring coffee ‘addict’ to drink coffee for $1K

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Coffee lovers – do you want to get paid to drink your cup of java?

A company aiming to support small businesses is currently looking for a coffee “addict” to drink lattes, espressos, cappuccinos, whatever their hearts desire – in exchange for $1,000.

The only catch is that you can’t buy coffee from “corporate coffee shops” like Starbucks or Dunkin’, and must instead by from locally-owned coffee shops.

Business.org says the candidate will document “the cost, benefits, and potential setbacks of moving to a buy-local lifestyle for your daily coffee fix.”

Job responsibilities include visiting at least 8 locally-owned coffee shops over a month, taking pictures of your orders, documenting it and writing summaries of visits.

The company says it will even advance some funds (25% of the $1,000) to purchase your coffee drinks.

The remainder of whatever isn’t spent will be paid out at the end of the month.

According to the job listing, there are “no drug tests or background checks required.”

Applications are being accepted now through Sept. 30.

