Computer Science and Cybersecurity workshops for teachers

This school year, we saw teachers forced to move their classrooms online and teach in a new way.

This summer the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction and EduTech are offering computer science and cybersecurity workshops through code.org. The five-day, online workshops are designed to instruct teachers on the basics that could improve online learning. School leaders are hoping to return to face-to-face learning but say computer science is an inevitable need.

“Most of the feedback that we’ve gotten, if people do have a choice is that after they’ve had these experiences with distance they’re actually surprised at how much they can get done. But yet they prefer face to face. But when we look at professional learning it seems like a combination seems to be best,” said Tabitha Teel with North Dakota Info Tech and EduTech.

