Concrete Issue Threatens Airport Schedule

Flooding in Missouri may cause a delay in the opening of Williston’s new airport.

KEYZ Radio reports city officials are concerned about receiving cement powder that is a key part of the concrete being poured for the runways at the Willison Basin International Airport.

City Administrator David Tuan told us today he is trying to figure out how to find a way to get rail cars stranded by the flooding to the source of the cement, so it can be hauled to Williston.

So far, there’s no official word that the new airport won’t meet the October 10th opening date – and Mayor Howard Klug told KEYZ he’s cautiously optimistic that the situation can be fixed to stay on schedule.