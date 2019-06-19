Concrete Work Halted, XWA Looking For Fix

Airport Manager Anthony Dudas stands on the base of the 7,500′ runway at XWA

Concrete work has stopped at the site of a major construction site near Williston.

A shortage of a key material has halted the process.

Jim Olson reports from the new XWA – the Williston Basin International Airport.

(Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director) “This is the full length of the runway. It’s 7,500 feet by 150 feet wide.”

Problem is, the concrete you see on the runway is only about five inches deep. It needs to have another 13 inches added. Plus taxiways need the same concrete depth to handle the weight of large jets. And the supply of a critical ingredient in the concrete – the cement – has run dry.

(Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director) “Right now we’re working on several alternatives to try to get that material to Williston.”

The cement is stranded because of flooding that has shut down rail traffic in parts of the US. That has sparked frantic activity for Williston officials – trying to find a way to get the cement here, or coming up with an alternate concrete mixture to finish the work. But that brings problems too.

(Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director) “That takes a stringent FAA testing process and it takes a minimum of 28 days to go through the mixing and testing of that aggregate material to make sure it meets their criteria. And that’s happening right now.”

Dudas says the hope remains that they’ll find a way to get the cement delivered. And if they do, the work can resume in a hurry.

(Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director) “This concrete base you’re standing on now was done in five days. So once they’re able to get the material on site they can really move quickly.”

Meanwhile, a small army of workers continues to build the massive new terminal and many other buildings and ramps needed that will make up the new XWA.

(Anthony Dudas, Williston Airport Director) “We have about 350 people on site at any given moment and about 150 of those are in the terminal.”

(Jim Olson, KX News) “Bottom line is if they can find a fix for the cement issue in the next little while, they’re still on track to opening up this brand new airport in Williston on October 10th.”

Just today, the airport manager was on the phone with shippers and others, trying to work out a way to resume delivery of the cement powder needed to resume runway construction.