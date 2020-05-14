‘Congratulations to all of you, I wish you all the best’: Josh Duhamel shares message to Minot State class of 2020

“I think that the fact that you went out, you did the work and you got the degree is the most important thing…” Actor and Minot State University alum Josh Duhamel shared in a video posted to the MSU Facebook page on Thursday.

Duhamel graduated from MSU in 1996. In the video, he said although he isn’t using his degree right now, he wants to congratulate the 2020 class for finishing because “that will carry you through,” and then offered some advice.

“Don’t be afraid to take risks, stay curious. You’re gonna fall down once in a while, but you know what, get back up and just keep trying again and don’t be afraid to do things that you’re afraid of,” he said.

