Congressman Armstrong blames rising energy costs on Biden Administration

With cold weather beginning to take hold, a global energy shortage has many North Dakotans worried about rising utility prices during winter. North Dakota Congressman Kelly Armstrong says in no small part the Biden Administration’s energy policies are to blame.

Tuesday morning, Congressman Armstrong participated in a press conference with GOP Whip Steve Scalise and GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik to discuss the global energy crisis and ways Americans are paying higher costs at the pump to their home utilities.

During the press conference, Armstrong laid out a series of Biden energy policies that he says are contradictory. Armstrong pointed to the Biden Administration’s halt of Keystone XL Pipeline while also waiving sanctions on a company building the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline between Russia and Germany. Armstrong then slammed the Biden Administration’s order for a ban on new oil drilling on Federal Lands while also calling on the multi-nation OPEC group to pump more oil.

“North Dakota is an energy powerhouse. We’ve got a notice from our two utilities that people are going to pay upwards of $150 to $200 dollars more for their energy costs this winter. When you say you’re not taxing anybody who makes under $400-thousand dollars, people are paying $200 dollars to heat their home in North Dakota in the winter will disagree with you,” said Armstrong.

Earlier this month the Biden Administration called for the continued use of natural gas. The administration faces an unprecedented challenge of navigating the global energy crisis with the progressive wing of the Democratic Party pushing for a major clean energy package in the ongoing effort to mitigate climate change.