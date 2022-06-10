A recent investigation by the Centers for Disease Control has identified outbreaks of above-average numbers of Salmonella across the states.

At the present time, 219 cases of Salmonella have been reported, from 38 different states. 27 individuals have been hospitalized, and one death was reported in Tennessee. Of those who have fallen ill, one in four are children younger than five years old.

In North Dakota, according to CDC numbers, 2 people have been reported sick. Minnesota reports 15 cases, South Dakota has 1 case and Montana reports 2 cases.

Most people infected with Salmonella will experience symptoms of stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea beginning six hours to six days after contacting it. The illness usually lasts less than a week, and while individuals often recover without the need for further treatment, some cases where more hospitalization is required can occur.

Salmonella outbreaks of this level are actually an annual occurrence and stem from the boom in purchases of baby poultry during the spring. In 2021, a total of 1,135 individuals were reported to have gotten sick after handling backyard poultry. This number, though, is probably an understatement — the real number, the CDC believes, is much higher, as many who recover from the condition are never officially diagnosed.

It’s important to remember that these Salmonella outbreaks are not caused or in any way related to recent cases of H5N1 bird flu viruses that have previously been reported. This does not mean, of course, that owners of backyard poultry don’t need to take steps to stay healthy while taking care of and enjoying their birds to defend against both diseases. Even if chickens and ducks appear healthy and look clean, there is always a possibility of infection with how fast Salmonella germs spread. The CDC requests taking the following strategies to help stave off the risk of infection:

Always wash hands with soap and hot water for at least 20 seconds after touching birds, collecting eggs, or interacting with bird supplies.

Use a pair of dedicated boots or shoes when entering poultry coops. Do not bring or wear them inside your home.

Keep birds and bird supplies outside of your home.

Do not permit vulnerable groups (children under 5, adults over 65, and those with weakened immune systems) to interact with poultry, including chicks and ducklings.

For any questions related to Salmonella cases and causes in our state, or to view the full investigation notice, contact the North Dakota branch of the Center for Disease Control.