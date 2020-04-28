Convalescent plasma donors needed

The North Dakota Department of Health and Vitalant are asking individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered to consider donating their plasma.

There is currently no proven treatment for COVID-19, but the Food and Drug Administration is allowing the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment. It’s currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma donors must have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the following criteria:

· Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

· Experienced complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days with a subsequently negative COVID-19 test or complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days (with or without a negative COVID-19 test)

· Meet all other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation, including:

· Be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian)

· Weigh at least 110 pounds

· Be in good general health