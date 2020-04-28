Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Convalescent plasma donors needed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health and Vitalant are asking individuals who previously tested positive for COVID-19 and have recovered to consider donating their plasma.

There is currently no proven treatment for COVID-19, but the Food and Drug Administration is allowing the transfusion of convalescent plasma as an investigational treatment. It’s currently the only antibody treatment available for COVID-19 patients.

Convalescent plasma donors must have previously tested positive for COVID-19 and meet the following criteria:

·       Have a prior diagnosis of COVID-19 documented by a laboratory test

·       Experienced complete resolution of symptoms for at least 14 days with a subsequently negative COVID-19 test or complete resolution of symptoms for at least 28 days (with or without a negative COVID-19 test)

·       Meet all other donor eligibility for an automated plasma donation, including:

·   Be at least 16 years old (16- and 17-year-olds must bring a signed permission form from a parent or guardian)

·   Weigh at least 110 pounds

·   Be in good general health

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Shelter for Tornadoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter for Tornadoes"

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"

Linton-HMB Track & Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Track & Field"

Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Patients Given Plasma"

Saying Thank You

Thumbnail for the video titled "Saying Thank You"

Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighbor Troubles/Burning Trash"

Mckenzie County Response Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mckenzie County Response Team"

Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, April 27th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Bismarck Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Soccer"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/27"

Fishing Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fishing Signs"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge