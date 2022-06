Today: Mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain chances. Cool highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s with light and variable wind. Rain accumulation of a trace to a few tenths of an inch is possible.

Rain accumulation through early Wednesday morning.

Tonight: A slight chance for rain with decreasing clouds. The wind stays light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with much warmer highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Late-day clouds are possible with sprinkles. Northwesterly winds 5-10 MPH.