Coronavirus Could Impact Upcoming Census

Bismarck – With the Coronavirus being the topic on everybody’s minds the past few weeks, one very important upcoming event is getting lost in the shuffle.

The Census.

We’re just over two weeks away from Census Day on April 1st.

And Census officials are scrambling to remind people to fill out their paperwork.

The census is not immune to the pandemic.. as a supervisor for a group of door knockers in Iowa recently tested positive for the virus.

The census has also pushed back when they’ll start sending out people with computer tablets.. helping those submit their information online, from late this month to early next month.

Despite all this.. a census representative recommends if people are being asked to stay home, to take full advantage of whatever time they may have.

“Many People are at home this week when their census forms are arriving, so I’m encouraging people to when you get that form with the code for residents, go online and answer the census completely right away. This impact of the census will last much longer than this pandemic”, said Kevin Iverson with the Department of Commerce.

Iverson adds an event scheduled for this Wednesday at the Bismarck Senior Center to help older individuals fill out the census has been postponed to a later date.

