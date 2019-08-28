Costco One Step Closer To Bismarck

Bismarck – Costco is another step closer to coming to Bismark following tonight’s City Commission Meeting.

This after the Commission voted tonight to approve a request to have the city annex a parcel of land to them.

The 23 acre piece of land is located on Highway 83 in North Bismarck between Brookside Lane and 57th Avenue.

Several residents did speak during tonight’s public hearing portion of the meeting, opposing the project as well as taxpayer funded upgrades to the roads around the proposed building.

After all was said and done the comission voted to appove the annixation as well the four-point-one million dollar request to cover water, sewer and road improvements around the new site.

Of that four million dolars, the city would be on the hook for over two million dollars for that improvement work.

Only city commissioner Shawn Oban voted against each proposal and KX News spoke with him about why.

“I have concerns about 2.1 million dollars of taxpayer money going to the continued growth of our community on the outskirts of town, and we have people that are concerned about the city looking out for certain parts of the community, this would be an example of taxpayers paying for our continued growth and sprawl in the community,” said Oban.

The approval’s are the next steps in Costco’s plan to build a 157-thousand-square-foot facility and gas station in North Bismarck.

No word yet on when construction may begin.