STACKER — It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of the people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in North Dakota

1 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hettinger County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.5%
– Total occupied households: 1,073
– Median household income: $60,164
– Median monthly housing cost: $485

2 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Emmons County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,585
– Median household income: $55,902
– Median monthly housing cost: $456

3 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cavalier County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,737
– Median household income: $64,798
– Median monthly housing cost: $529

4 / 50 Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#47. Billings County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.0%
– Total occupied households: 383
– Median household income: $75,208
– Median monthly housing cost: $618

5 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Steele County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 75.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 8.2%
– Total occupied households: 777
– Median household income: $70,724
– Median monthly housing cost: $584

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in North Dakota, according to Tripadvisor

6 / 50 northlight // Shutterstock

#45. Kidder County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,092
– Median household income: $54,643
– Median monthly housing cost: $463https://70e77d8e8388b5cfd14fcfbbbf17554f.safeframe.googlesyndication.com/safeframe/1-0-40/html/container.html

7 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Divide County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 1,061
– Median household income: $62,865
– Median monthly housing cost: $533

8 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mercer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 70.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 10.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,709
– Median household income: $82,181
– Median monthly housing cost: $697

9 / 50 Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.7%
– Total occupied households: 849
– Median household income: $59,375
– Median monthly housing cost: $519

10 / 50 Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mountrail County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,360
– Median household income: $72,147
– Median monthly housing cost: $631

You may also like: Highest-rated specialty museums in North Dakota, according to Tripadvisor

11 / 50 DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pembina County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 13.6%
– Total occupied households: 3,158
– Median household income: $64,549
– Median monthly housing cost: $569

12 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McLean County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,334
– Median household income: $68,529
– Median monthly housing cost: $605

13 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. LaMoure County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,822
– Median household income: $60,806
– Median monthly housing cost: $541

14 / 50 Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McHenry County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%
– Total occupied households: 2,594
– Median household income: $64,179
– Median monthly housing cost: $590

15 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Sheridan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 731
– Median household income: $51,055
– Median monthly housing cost: $479

You may also like: Counties with the most college graduates in North Dakota

16 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,248
– Median household income: $47,667
– Median monthly housing cost: $452

17 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grant County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,074
– Median household income: $50,938
– Median monthly housing cost: $486

18 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McIntosh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,291
– Median household income: $52,587
– Median monthly housing cost: $502

19 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rolette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,608
– Median household income: $43,158
– Median monthly housing cost: $415

20 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bowman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,350
– Median household income: $62,442
– Median monthly housing cost: $603

You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 60s in North Dakota

21 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Eddy County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,062
– Median household income: $54,868
– Median monthly housing cost: $530

22 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Renville County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.0%
– Total occupied households: 950
– Median household income: $73,182
– Median monthly housing cost: $722

23 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Towner County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,058
– Median household income: $52,300
– Median monthly housing cost: $517

24 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nelson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,467
– Median household income: $52,039
– Median monthly housing cost: $518

25 / 50 {{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wells County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,943
– Median household income: $57,582
– Median monthly housing cost: $575

26 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ramsey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 4,828
– Median household income: $58,910
– Median monthly housing cost: $590

27 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,035
– Median household income: $56,681
– Median monthly housing cost: $568

28 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dunn County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,692
– Median household income: $76,719
– Median monthly housing cost: $769

29 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Golden Valley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%
– Total occupied households: 842
– Median household income: $58,690
– Median monthly housing cost: $590

30 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sargent County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 71.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,864
– Median household income: $63,073
– Median monthly housing cost: $635

31 / 50 USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#20. Dickey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%
– Total occupied households: 2,119
– Median household income: $65,492
– Median monthly housing cost: $663

32 / 50 USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#19. Bottineau County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 68.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 2,992
– Median household income: $60,381
– Median monthly housing cost: $612

33 / 50 Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Foster County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.1%
– Total occupied households: 1,423
– Median household income: $61,425
– Median monthly housing cost: $628

34 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Griggs County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 1,089
– Median household income: $53,565
– Median monthly housing cost: $550

35 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sioux County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,112
– Median household income: $38,939
– Median monthly housing cost: $408

36 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ransom County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 2,371
– Median household income: $63,903
– Median monthly housing cost: $697

37 / 50 Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Traill County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,383
– Median household income: $64,453
– Median monthly housing cost: $708

38 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Walsh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.5%
– Total occupied households: 4,780
– Median household income: $55,700
– Median monthly housing cost: $612

39 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Williams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 14,320
– Median household income: $87,161
– Median monthly housing cost: $965

40 / 50 chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Barnes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%
– Total occupied households: 5,074
– Median household income: $58,365
– Median monthly housing cost: $652

41 / 50 Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,777
– Median household income: $61,371
– Median monthly housing cost: $688

42 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pierce County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 1,908
– Median household income: $55,660
– Median monthly housing cost: $653

43 / 50 Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stutsman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.7%
– Total occupied households: 8,908
– Median household income: $57,674
– Median monthly housing cost: $685

44 / 50 Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McKenzie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 4,302
– Median household income: $77,845
– Median monthly housing cost: $959

45 / 50 Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#6. Morton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 13,565
– Median household income: $70,556
– Median monthly housing cost: $900

46 / 50 Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#5. Stark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 12,524
– Median household income: $72,045
– Median monthly housing cost: $929

47 / 50 Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Burleigh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 39,507
– Median household income: $71,524
– Median monthly housing cost: $962

48 / 50 Guy William // Shutterstock

#3. Cass County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 75,843
– Median household income: $64,482
– Median monthly housing cost: $939

49 / 50 Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#2. Ward County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%
– Total occupied households: 28,277
– Median household income: $68,871
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,015

50 / 50 Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#1. Grand Forks County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%
– Total occupied households: 30,502
– Median household income: $54,051
– Median monthly housing cost: $903

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.