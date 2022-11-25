STACKER — It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.

The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of the people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.

1 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#50. Hettinger County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.5%

– Total occupied households: 1,073

– Median household income: $60,164

– Median monthly housing cost: $485

2 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#49. Emmons County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,585

– Median household income: $55,902

– Median monthly housing cost: $456

3 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Cavalier County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.9%

– Total occupied households: 1,737

– Median household income: $64,798

– Median monthly housing cost: $529

4 / 50 Randall Runtsch // Shutterstock

#47. Billings County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.0%

– Total occupied households: 383

– Median household income: $75,208

– Median monthly housing cost: $618

5 / 50 Calvin Beale // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Steele County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 75.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 8.2%

– Total occupied households: 777

– Median household income: $70,724

– Median monthly housing cost: $584

6 / 50 northlight // Shutterstock

#45. Kidder County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%

– Total occupied households: 1,092

– Median household income: $54,643

7 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Divide County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%

– Total occupied households: 1,061

– Median household income: $62,865

– Median monthly housing cost: $533

8 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#43. Mercer County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 70.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 10.3%

– Total occupied households: 3,709

– Median household income: $82,181

– Median monthly housing cost: $697

9 / 50 Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Logan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.7%

– Total occupied households: 849

– Median household income: $59,375

– Median monthly housing cost: $519

10 / 50 Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Mountrail County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.1%

– Total occupied households: 3,360

– Median household income: $72,147

– Median monthly housing cost: $631

11 / 50 DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

#40. Pembina County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 13.6%

– Total occupied households: 3,158

– Median household income: $64,549

– Median monthly housing cost: $569

12 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#39. McLean County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%

– Total occupied households: 4,334

– Median household income: $68,529

– Median monthly housing cost: $605

13 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#38. LaMoure County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%

– Total occupied households: 1,822

– Median household income: $60,806

– Median monthly housing cost: $541

14 / 50 Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

#37. McHenry County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%

– Total occupied households: 2,594

– Median household income: $64,179

– Median monthly housing cost: $590

15 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#36. Sheridan County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%

– Total occupied households: 731

– Median household income: $51,055

– Median monthly housing cost: $479

16 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#35. Benson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.7%

– Total occupied households: 2,248

– Median household income: $47,667

– Median monthly housing cost: $452

17 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#34. Grant County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%

– Total occupied households: 1,074

– Median household income: $50,938

– Median monthly housing cost: $486

18 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#33. McIntosh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.2%

– Total occupied households: 1,291

– Median household income: $52,587

– Median monthly housing cost: $502

19 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#32. Rolette County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.3%

– Total occupied households: 4,608

– Median household income: $43,158

– Median monthly housing cost: $415

20 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Bowman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%

– Total occupied households: 1,350

– Median household income: $62,442

– Median monthly housing cost: $603

21 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Eddy County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%

– Total occupied households: 1,062

– Median household income: $54,868

– Median monthly housing cost: $530

22 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Renville County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.0%

– Total occupied households: 950

– Median household income: $73,182

– Median monthly housing cost: $722

23 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#28. Towner County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,058

– Median household income: $52,300

– Median monthly housing cost: $517

24 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Nelson County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.9%

– Total occupied households: 1,467

– Median household income: $52,039

– Median monthly housing cost: $518

25 / 50 {{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Wells County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.6%

– Total occupied households: 1,943

– Median household income: $57,582

– Median monthly housing cost: $575

26 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Ramsey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%

– Total occupied households: 4,828

– Median household income: $58,910

– Median monthly housing cost: $590

27 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Adams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.4%

– Total occupied households: 1,035

– Median household income: $56,681

– Median monthly housing cost: $568

28 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Dunn County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.2%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.4%

– Total occupied households: 1,692

– Median household income: $76,719

– Median monthly housing cost: $769

29 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Golden Valley County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%

– Total occupied households: 842

– Median household income: $58,690

– Median monthly housing cost: $590

30 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Sargent County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 71.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%

– Total occupied households: 1,864

– Median household income: $63,073

– Median monthly housing cost: $635

31 / 50 USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#20. Dickey County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%

– Total occupied households: 2,119

– Median household income: $65,492

– Median monthly housing cost: $663

32 / 50 USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

#19. Bottineau County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 68.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%

– Total occupied households: 2,992

– Median household income: $60,381

– Median monthly housing cost: $612

33 / 50 Matt // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Foster County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.1%

– Total occupied households: 1,423

– Median household income: $61,425

– Median monthly housing cost: $628

34 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Griggs County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%

– Total occupied households: 1,089

– Median household income: $53,565

– Median monthly housing cost: $550

35 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Sioux County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.6%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.2%

– Total occupied households: 1,112

– Median household income: $38,939

– Median monthly housing cost: $408

36 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Ransom County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.7%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%

– Total occupied households: 2,371

– Median household income: $63,903

– Median monthly housing cost: $697

37 / 50 Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Traill County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.3%

– Total occupied households: 3,383

– Median household income: $64,453

– Median monthly housing cost: $708

38 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Walsh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.5%

– Total occupied households: 4,780

– Median household income: $55,700

– Median monthly housing cost: $612

39 / 50 JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Williams County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%

– Total occupied households: 14,320

– Median household income: $87,161

– Median monthly housing cost: $965

40 / 50 chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Barnes County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.4%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%

– Total occupied households: 5,074

– Median household income: $58,365

– Median monthly housing cost: $652

41 / 50 Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Richland County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.0%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.4%

– Total occupied households: 6,777

– Median household income: $61,371

– Median monthly housing cost: $688

42 / 50 Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Pierce County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%

– Total occupied households: 1,908

– Median household income: $55,660

– Median monthly housing cost: $653

43 / 50 Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Stutsman County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.1%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.7%

– Total occupied households: 8,908

– Median household income: $57,674

– Median monthly housing cost: $685

44 / 50 Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

#7. McKenzie County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.8%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%

– Total occupied households: 4,302

– Median household income: $77,845

– Median monthly housing cost: $959

45 / 50 Bob Pool // Shutterstock

#6. Morton County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%

– Total occupied households: 13,565

– Median household income: $70,556

– Median monthly housing cost: $900

46 / 50 Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

#5. Stark County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.3%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%

– Total occupied households: 12,524

– Median household income: $72,045

– Median monthly housing cost: $929

47 / 50 Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

#4. Burleigh County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%

– Total occupied households: 39,507

– Median household income: $71,524

– Median monthly housing cost: $962

48 / 50 Guy William // Shutterstock

#3. Cass County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%

– Total occupied households: 75,843

– Median household income: $64,482

– Median monthly housing cost: $939

49 / 50 Yosoyana // Shutterstock

#2. Ward County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%

– Total occupied households: 28,277

– Median household income: $68,871

– Median monthly housing cost: $1,015

50 / 50 Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#1. Grand Forks County

– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%

— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%

— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%

– Total occupied households: 30,502

– Median household income: $54,051

– Median monthly housing cost: $903

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.