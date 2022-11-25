STACKER — It’s no secret that many Americans are forgoing homeownership in favor of renting. In 2020, renters in the U.S. occupied 43 million housing units.
The Stacker team looked at data from a United States Census survey that revealed an estimated 43,378,800 renter-occupied homes in the United States as of 2017, which makes up 36.1% of all households in the country. In 2019, renting was more affordable than buying a median-priced home in 59% of the counties; in 2021, the opposite was true: Owning was more affordable than renting in 63% of U.S. counties.
Stacker compiled a list of counties in North Dakota where people spend the highest percent of income on rent using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Of course, saving money by owning a home is unattainable for many Americans who don’t have savings that could cover a down payment, those who are denied a mortgage, or both. Keep reading to see where in your home state most of the people’s take-home pay goes to their monthly rent.
#50. Hettinger County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.5%
– Total occupied households: 1,073
– Median household income: $60,164
– Median monthly housing cost: $485
#49. Emmons County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,585
– Median household income: $55,902
– Median monthly housing cost: $456
#48. Cavalier County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,737
– Median household income: $64,798
– Median monthly housing cost: $529
#47. Billings County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.0%
– Total occupied households: 383
– Median household income: $75,208
– Median monthly housing cost: $618
#46. Steele County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 9.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 75.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 8.2%
– Total occupied households: 777
– Median household income: $70,724
– Median monthly housing cost: $584
#45. Kidder County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,092
– Median household income: $54,643
– Median monthly housing cost: $463
#44. Divide County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 1,061
– Median household income: $62,865
– Median monthly housing cost: $533
#43. Mercer County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 70.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 10.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,709
– Median household income: $82,181
– Median monthly housing cost: $697
#42. Logan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.7%
– Total occupied households: 849
– Median household income: $59,375
– Median monthly housing cost: $519
#41. Mountrail County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.1%
– Total occupied households: 3,360
– Median household income: $72,147
– Median monthly housing cost: $631
#40. Pembina County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 69.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 13.6%
– Total occupied households: 3,158
– Median household income: $64,549
– Median monthly housing cost: $569
#39. McLean County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,334
– Median household income: $68,529
– Median monthly housing cost: $605
#38. LaMoure County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 10.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,822
– Median household income: $60,806
– Median monthly housing cost: $541
#37. McHenry County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%
– Total occupied households: 2,594
– Median household income: $64,179
– Median monthly housing cost: $590
#36. Sheridan County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 731
– Median household income: $51,055
– Median monthly housing cost: $479
#35. Benson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.7%
– Total occupied households: 2,248
– Median household income: $47,667
– Median monthly housing cost: $452
#34. Grant County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 61.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,074
– Median household income: $50,938
– Median monthly housing cost: $486
#33. McIntosh County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,291
– Median household income: $52,587
– Median monthly housing cost: $502
#32. Rolette County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.3%
– Total occupied households: 4,608
– Median household income: $43,158
– Median monthly housing cost: $415
#31. Bowman County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,350
– Median household income: $62,442
– Median monthly housing cost: $603
#30. Eddy County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 20.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,062
– Median household income: $54,868
– Median monthly housing cost: $530
#29. Renville County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.0%
– Total occupied households: 950
– Median household income: $73,182
– Median monthly housing cost: $722
#28. Towner County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 56.5%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,058
– Median household income: $52,300
– Median monthly housing cost: $517
#27. Nelson County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 11.9%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 11.9%
– Total occupied households: 1,467
– Median household income: $52,039
– Median monthly housing cost: $518
#26. Wells County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.6%
– Total occupied households: 1,943
– Median household income: $57,582
– Median monthly housing cost: $575
#25. Ramsey County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 65.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 4,828
– Median household income: $58,910
– Median monthly housing cost: $590
#24. Adams County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,035
– Median household income: $56,681
– Median monthly housing cost: $568
#23. Dunn County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.2%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.4%
– Total occupied households: 1,692
– Median household income: $76,719
– Median monthly housing cost: $769
#22. Golden Valley County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 59.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.2%
– Total occupied households: 842
– Median household income: $58,690
– Median monthly housing cost: $590
#21. Sargent County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 71.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.7%
– Total occupied households: 1,864
– Median household income: $63,073
– Median monthly housing cost: $635
#20. Dickey County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 67.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 12.4%
– Total occupied households: 2,119
– Median household income: $65,492
– Median monthly housing cost: $663
#19. Bottineau County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 68.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 17.1%
– Total occupied households: 2,992
– Median household income: $60,381
– Median monthly housing cost: $612
#18. Foster County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 14.1%
– Total occupied households: 1,423
– Median household income: $61,425
– Median monthly housing cost: $628
#17. Griggs County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 66.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 1,089
– Median household income: $53,565
– Median monthly housing cost: $550
#16. Sioux County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 12.6%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.2%
– Total occupied households: 1,112
– Median household income: $38,939
– Median monthly housing cost: $408
#15. Ransom County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.7%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.3%
– Total occupied households: 2,371
– Median household income: $63,903
– Median monthly housing cost: $697
#14. Traill County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 63.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.3%
– Total occupied households: 3,383
– Median household income: $64,453
– Median monthly housing cost: $708
#13. Walsh County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.2%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 64.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 16.5%
– Total occupied households: 4,780
– Median household income: $55,700
– Median monthly housing cost: $612
#12. Williams County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 15.9%
– Total occupied households: 14,320
– Median household income: $87,161
– Median monthly housing cost: $965
#11. Barnes County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.4%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 62.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.4%
– Total occupied households: 5,074
– Median household income: $58,365
– Median monthly housing cost: $652
#10. Richland County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 13.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 60.0%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.4%
– Total occupied households: 6,777
– Median household income: $61,371
– Median monthly housing cost: $688
#9. Pierce County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.3%
– Total occupied households: 1,908
– Median household income: $55,660
– Median monthly housing cost: $653
#8. Stutsman County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 58.1%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 19.7%
– Total occupied households: 8,908
– Median household income: $57,674
– Median monthly housing cost: $685
#7. McKenzie County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 14.8%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 55.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.1%
– Total occupied households: 4,302
– Median household income: $77,845
– Median monthly housing cost: $959
#6. Morton County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.3%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 18.8%
– Total occupied households: 13,565
– Median household income: $70,556
– Median monthly housing cost: $900
#5. Stark County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 15.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 57.3%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 21.0%
– Total occupied households: 12,524
– Median household income: $72,045
– Median monthly housing cost: $929
#4. Burleigh County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 16.1%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 54.6%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 22.9%
– Total occupied households: 39,507
– Median household income: $71,524
– Median monthly housing cost: $962
#3. Cass County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.5%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 49.8%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 25.2%
– Total occupied households: 75,843
– Median household income: $64,482
– Median monthly housing cost: $939
#2. Ward County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 17.7%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 52.4%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 24.8%
– Total occupied households: 28,277
– Median household income: $68,871
– Median monthly housing cost: $1,015
#1. Grand Forks County
– Median percent of income spent on housing: 20.0%
— Percent of households spending <20% of income on housing: 44.9%
— Percent of households spending >30% of income on housing: 30.8%
– Total occupied households: 30,502
– Median household income: $54,051
– Median monthly housing cost: $903
