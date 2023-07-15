FILE – This Aug. 23, 2018 file photo shows an arrangement of aspirin pills in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — As we mentioned in a previous story, more North Dakota high school students have abused prescription and over-the-counter drugs than have used synthetic drugs, cocaine, ecstasy and heroin combined.

This is according to a study by NDSU.

However, some of those prescription pills our students misuse are actually not real, and that’s a bad thing.

Counterfeit pills are fake meds that have different ingredients than the actual medication.

According to the D.E.A., they may contain no active ingredient or even the wrong ingredient.

Counterfeit pills may also contain lethal amounts of fentanyl or meth, because criminals make them to get people addicted.

Students also buy these pills from dealers and have no idea where they are coming from.

“You know, the amount of fake pills out there that the kids are pursuing is a lot,” said Carlos Briano from the D.E.A., “So, we do want to bring that to their attention, and we are going to provide a lot of resources as well.”

For more resources on drug prevention and identifying fake pills, click here.