Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 death rates in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest cumulative death rate per 100k residents as of August 18, 2022. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.

50. Billings County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 108 (1 total deaths)

— 64.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 64.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,241 (160 total cases)

— 49.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 49.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 108 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

49. Richland County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (23 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,032 (4,373 total cases)

— 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 21.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (40 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

48. Burke County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 142 (3 total deaths)

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 53.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,608 (457 total cases)

— 37.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 37.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Xerxes2004 // Wikimedia Commons

47. McKenzie County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 166 (25 total deaths)

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 45.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,890 (3,439 total cases)

— 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 33.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 126 (19 new cases, -14% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

46. Divide County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 177 (4 total deaths)

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 42.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,880 (518 total cases)

— 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 33.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 177 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

45. Grand Forks County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 180 (125 total deaths)

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 41.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,981 (24,295 total cases)

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 1.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 253 (176 new cases, -28% change from previous week)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

44. Williams County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (68 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,011 (11,281 total cases)

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 12.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 322 (121 new cases, +5% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

43. Dunn County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 181 (8 total deaths)

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 40.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,955 (1,104 total cases)

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 27.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Guy William // Shutterstock

42. Cass County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 183 (333 total deaths)

— 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 40.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 35,671 (64,894 total cases)

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 3.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 248 (452 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

41. Cavalier County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 186 (7 total deaths)

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 39.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,923 (900 total cases)

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 30.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 106 (4 new cases, -20% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

40. Golden Valley County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 227 (4 total deaths)

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 25.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,825 (490 total cases)

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 19.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

39. Sargent County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 231 (9 total deaths)

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 24.5% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,015 (1,131 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 385 (15 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

DakotaDocMartin // Wikimedia Commons

38. Pembina County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 235 (16 total deaths)

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 23.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,672 (2,154 total cases)

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 7.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 147 (10 new cases, -38% change from previous week)

David Becker // Wikimedia Commons

37. Oliver County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 255 (5 total deaths)

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 16.7% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 17,509 (343 total cases)

— 49.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 49.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

36. Eddy County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 262 (6 total deaths)

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 14.4% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,030 (824 total cases)

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.8% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 481 (11 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Cavan-Images // Shutterstock

35. Stark County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 273 (86 total deaths)

— 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 10.8% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,715 (12,506 total cases)

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 15.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 286 (90 new cases, -12% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

34. Mercer County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 293 (24 total deaths)

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.2% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,663 (2,756 total cases)

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 2.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 134 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

33. Bowman County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 298 (9 total deaths)

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 2.6% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,034 (878 total cases)

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 15.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (1 new cases, -75% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

32. Rolette County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 303 (43 total deaths)

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 1.0% less deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 49,062 (6,955 total cases)

— 42.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 42.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 409 (58 new cases, +32% change from previous week)

{{{1}}} // Wikimedia Commons

31. Wells County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 313 (12 total deaths)

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 2.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,743 (1,102 total cases)

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 16.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 313 (12 new cases, +9% change from previous week)

Joseph Sohm // Shutterstock

30. Burleigh County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 317 (303 total deaths)

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 3.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 39,396 (37,673 total cases)

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 14.6% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 205 (196 new cases, -18% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

29. Walsh County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (34 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,724 (3,695 total cases)

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 1.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 357 (38 new cases, +15% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

28. Hettinger County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 320 (8 total deaths)

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,574 (864 total cases)

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 0.5% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 200 (5 new cases, -29% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

27. Traill County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 324 (26 total deaths)

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 5.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,509 (2,291 total cases)

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 17.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 112 (9 new cases, -25% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

26. Benson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 337 (23 total deaths)

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 10.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,162 (2,129 total cases)

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 9.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 351 (24 new cases, +41% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer from Seattle (ex-Minneapolis) // Wikimedia Commons

25. Mountrail County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 351 (37 total deaths)

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 14.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,542 (3,537 total cases)

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 2.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 284 (30 new cases, -19% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

24. McIntosh County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 360 (9 total deaths)

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 17.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 29,916 (747 total cases)

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 13.0% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 40 (1 new cases, -90% change from previous week)

Yosoyana // Shutterstock

23. Ward County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 371 (251 total deaths)

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 21.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,882 (22,242 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 207 (140 new cases, -3% change from previous week)

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

22. Bottineau County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 414 (26 total deaths)

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 35.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 27,619 (1,735 total cases)

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 19.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 191 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

21. Sioux County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 449 (19 total deaths)

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 46.7% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 34,350 (1,453 total cases)

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 0.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 71 (3 new cases, -62% change from previous week)

chief_huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

20. Barnes County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (47 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,869 (3,215 total cases)

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 10.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 163 (17 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

19. Adams County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 451 (10 total deaths)

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 47.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,565 (633 total cases)

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 16.9% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 90 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)

Bob Pool // Shutterstock

18. Morton County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 453 (142 total deaths)

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 48.0% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 38,413 (12,048 total cases)

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 11.7% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 166 (52 new cases, -10% change from previous week)

Acroterion // Wikimedia Commons

17. Stutsman County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 469 (97 total deaths)

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 53.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 36,790 (7,617 total cases)

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 7.0% more cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 213 (44 new cases, -17% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

16. Grant County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 484 (11 total deaths)

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 58.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 21,724 (494 total cases)

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 36.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 88 (2 new cases, -67% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

15. LaMoure County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 494 (20 total deaths)

— 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 61.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 26,644 (1,078 total cases)

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 22.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 247 (10 new cases, +67% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

14. Ramsey County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 495 (57 total deaths)

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 61.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,987 (3,915 total cases)

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 1.2% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 260 (30 new cases, -43% change from previous week)

JERRYE & ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons

13. McLean County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 519 (49 total deaths)

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 69.6% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 30,899 (2,920 total cases)

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 10.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 222 (21 new cases, +11% change from previous week)

northlight // Shutterstock

12. Kidder County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 524 (13 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 22,097 (548 total cases)

— 35.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 35.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 161 (4 new cases, +300% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

11. Sheridan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 532 (7 total deaths)

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 73.9% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,802 (313 total cases)

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 30.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 152 (2 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

10. Ransom County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 537 (28 total deaths)

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 75.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,717 (1,655 total cases)

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 7.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 460 (24 new cases, +20% change from previous week)

Publichall // Wikimedia Commons

9. McHenry County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 540 (31 total deaths)

— 76.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 76.5% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 24,822 (1,426 total cases)

— 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 27.8% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 157 (9 new cases, +125% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

8. Towner County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 548 (12 total deaths)

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 79.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 31,476 (689 total cases)

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 8.5% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 411 (9 new cases, 0% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

7. Emmons County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 555 (18 total deaths)

— 81.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 81.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 23,635 (766 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 185 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

6. Nelson County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 625 (18 total deaths)

— 104.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 104.2% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,656 (825 total cases)

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 16.7% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 486 (14 new cases, +367% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

5. Renville County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 645 (15 total deaths)

— 110.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 110.8% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,569 (595 total cases)

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 25.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 387 (9 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

Jerry Huddleston // Wikimedia Commons

4. Logan County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 649 (12 total deaths)

— 112.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 112.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 25,081 (464 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 54 (1 new cases, -80% change from previous week)

Matt // Wikimedia Commons

3. Foster County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 717 (23 total deaths)

— 134.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 134.3% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 32,804 (1,053 total cases)

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 4.6% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 249 (8 new cases, +700% change from previous week)

USFWS Mountain-Prairie // Wikimedia Common

2. Dickey County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 800 (39 total deaths)

— 161.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 161.4% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 33,600 (1,637 total cases)

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 2.3% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 267 (13 new cases, -65% change from previous week)

Andrew Filer // Wikimedia Commons

1. Pierce County

Cumulative deaths per 100k: 805 (32 total deaths)

— 163.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 163.1% more deaths per 100k residents than North Dakota New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

Cumulative cases per 100k: 28,403 (1,129 total cases)

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota

— 17.4% less cases per 100k residents than North Dakota New cases per 100k in the past week: 151 (6 new cases, +200% change from previous week)

This story was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.