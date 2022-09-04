Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in North Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

#53. Sioux County

– Population aged 65 or older: 8.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 34.9%

– Median age: 28.6 years old

— Median age of males: 29.4 years old

— Median age of females: 26.5 years old

– Total population: 4,339 people

#52. McKenzie County

– Population aged 65 or older: 8.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 32.2%

– Median age: 30.3 years old

— Median age of males: 30 years old

— Median age of females: 31.1 years old

– Total population: 13,836 people

#51. Williams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 9.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 28.8%

– Median age: 31.5 years old

— Median age of males: 32.1 years old

— Median age of females: 31 years old

– Total population: 36,044 people

#50. Mountrail County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 27.6%

– Median age: 33.3 years old

— Median age of males: 33 years old

— Median age of females: 33.4 years old

– Total population: 10,348 people

#49. Rolette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 11.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 34.0%

– Median age: 31 years old

— Median age of males: 29.8 years old

— Median age of females: 32.1 years old

– Total population: 14,437 people

#48. Cass County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 32.6 years old

— Median age of males: 32.2 years old

— Median age of females: 33 years old

– Total population: 179,937 people

#47. Ward County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.6%

– Median age: 31.6 years old

— Median age of males: 30.1 years old

— Median age of females: 33.6 years old

– Total population: 68,962 people

#46. Grand Forks County

– Population aged 65 or older: 12.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

– Median age: 29.9 years old

— Median age of males: 29.3 years old

— Median age of females: 31 years old

– Total population: 70,243 people

#45. Stark County

– Population aged 65 or older: 13.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 26.7%

– Median age: 34.3 years old

— Median age of males: 33.9 years old

— Median age of females: 34.7 years old

– Total population: 31,164 people

#44. Benson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 14.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 34.1%

– Median age: 31.2 years old

— Median age of males: 31.3 years old

— Median age of females: 31.1 years old

– Total population: 6,860 people

#43. Burleigh County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.3%

– Median age: 37.1 years old

— Median age of males: 35.8 years old

— Median age of females: 38.7 years old

– Total population: 95,509 people

#42. Morton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 16.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%

– Median age: 37.6 years old

— Median age of males: 37.1 years old

— Median age of females: 38.1 years old

– Total population: 31,118 people

#41. Dunn County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.3%

– Median age: 40.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.8 years old

— Median age of females: 37.7 years old

– Total population: 4,362 people

#40. Richland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 17.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.9%

– Median age: 37 years old

— Median age of males: 36.6 years old

— Median age of females: 37.7 years old

– Total population: 16,245 people

#39. Renville County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%

– Median age: 38 years old

— Median age of males: 35.9 years old

— Median age of females: 40.6 years old

– Total population: 2,387 people

#38. Stutsman County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 40.2 years old

— Median age of males: 39.6 years old

— Median age of females: 40.6 years old

– Total population: 20,879 people

#37. Mercer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

– Median age: 45.1 years old

— Median age of males: 43.6 years old

— Median age of females: 45.8 years old

– Total population: 8,359 people

#36. Traill County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 41 years old

— Median age of males: 40.3 years old

— Median age of females: 43.3 years old

– Total population: 7,999 people

#35. Burke County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.7%

– Median age: 41.1 years old

— Median age of males: 37.9 years old

— Median age of females: 47.1 years old

– Total population: 2,142 people

#34. Ramsey County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%

– Median age: 40.2 years old

— Median age of males: 38.6 years old

— Median age of females: 40.8 years old

– Total population: 11,521 people

#33. McHenry County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%

– Median age: 43 years old

— Median age of males: 42.2 years old

— Median age of females: 44.5 years old

– Total population: 5,825 people

#32. Dickey County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%

– Median age: 42.4 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old

— Median age of females: 43 years old

– Total population: 4,857 people

#31. Ransom County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.9%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 43.9 years old

— Median age of females: 45.3 years old

– Total population: 5,258 people

#30. Billings County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%

– Median age: 43.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40 years old

— Median age of females: 44.6 years old

– Total population: 886 people

#29. Walsh County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 43.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46 years old

– Total population: 10,642 people

#28. Bowman County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 24.6%

– Median age: 41.1 years old

— Median age of males: 41.1 years old

— Median age of females: 41.1 years old

– Total population: 3,091 people

#27. Steele County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%

– Median age: 45.9 years old

— Median age of males: 49.6 years old

— Median age of females: 44.5 years old

– Total population: 1,817 people

#26. Kidder County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

– Median age: 48.6 years old

— Median age of males: 46.8 years old

— Median age of females: 49.7 years old

– Total population: 2,468 people

#25. Barnes County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 44.4 years old

— Median age of males: 44.5 years old

— Median age of females: 43.6 years old

– Total population: 10,592 people

#24. Foster County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 44.7 years old

— Median age of females: 43.8 years old

– Total population: 3,231 people

#23. Sargent County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 45.3 years old

— Median age of males: 44.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46.5 years old

– Total population: 3,899 people

#22. Golden Valley County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%

– Median age: 48.1 years old

— Median age of males: 51.3 years old

— Median age of females: 45.9 years old

– Total population: 1,796 people

#21. Pembina County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 47.6 years old

— Median age of males: 47.7 years old

— Median age of females: 47.3 years old

– Total population: 6,850 people

#20. Bottineau County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old

— Median age of females: 47.2 years old

– Total population: 6,418 people

#19. McLean County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%

– Median age: 45.8 years old

— Median age of males: 45.3 years old

— Median age of females: 46.8 years old

– Total population: 9,531 people

#18. Pierce County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 45.7 years old

— Median age of males: 44.3 years old

— Median age of females: 46.8 years old

– Total population: 4,061 people

#17. Eddy County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%

– Median age: 42.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.3 years old

– Total population: 2,262 people

#16. Towner County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.0%

– Median age: 49.2 years old

— Median age of males: 39.8 years old

— Median age of females: 55.2 years old

– Total population: 2,191 people

#15. Oliver County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 25.3%

– Median age: 48 years old

— Median age of males: 47.6 years old

— Median age of females: 48.6 years old

– Total population: 1,962 people

#14. Divide County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%

– Median age: 48.1 years old

— Median age of males: 47.7 years old

— Median age of females: 48.9 years old

– Total population: 2,289 people

#13. Hettinger County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.9%

– Median age: 46.9 years old

— Median age of males: 50.4 years old

— Median age of females: 41.3 years old

– Total population: 2,510 people

#12. Adams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 23.0%

– Median age: 46.6 years old

— Median age of males: 45.2 years old

— Median age of females: 48.8 years old

– Total population: 2,271 people

#11. LaMoure County

– Population aged 65 or older: 25.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.9%

– Median age: 46.8 years old

— Median age of males: 46 years old

— Median age of females: 48.5 years old

– Total population: 4,225 people

#10. Slope County

– Population aged 65 or older: 26.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%

– Median age: 49.6 years old

— Median age of males: 40.7 years old

— Median age of females: 56.3 years old

– Total population: 788 people

#9. Wells County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 52.9 years old

— Median age of males: 51.9 years old

— Median age of females: 53.5 years old

– Total population: 3,889 people

#8. Cavalier County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

– Median age: 49.5 years old

— Median age of males: 45.8 years old

— Median age of females: 52.1 years old

– Total population: 3,769 people

#7. Nelson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.7%

– Median age: 52.2 years old

— Median age of males: 49.2 years old

— Median age of females: 54 years old

– Total population: 2,864 people

#6. Grant County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 48.2 years old

— Median age of males: 46.6 years old

— Median age of females: 49.5 years old

– Total population: 2,318 people

#5. Logan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 52.7 years old

— Median age of males: 53 years old

— Median age of females: 51.9 years old

– Total population: 1,743 people

#4. Emmons County

– Population aged 65 or older: 29.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 50.7 years old

— Median age of males: 50.1 years old

— Median age of females: 50.9 years old

– Total population: 3,262 people

#3. McIntosh County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.2%

– Median age: 53.9 years old

— Median age of males: 49.9 years old

— Median age of females: 56.1 years old

– Total population: 2,535 people

#2. Sheridan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 31.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 15.9%

– Median age: 52.5 years old

— Median age of males: 50.5 years old

— Median age of females: 56.1 years old

– Total population: 1,289 people

#1. Griggs County

– Population aged 65 or older: 32%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 54.4 years old

— Median age of males: 51.1 years old

— Median age of females: 56.8 years old

– Total population: 2,314 people

This story originally appeared on Stacker and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio. This article has been republished pursuant to a CC by NC 4.0 License.