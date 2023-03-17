MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — Country music performer Chancey Williams is set to kick off the 144th Mandan Rodeo Days on Friday, June 30 with a concert featuring Southerland and Zach Thomas.

Williams will appear in the new Dale Pahlke Arena at the Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds.

The Saddle Bronc athlete turned neo-traditional country music singer has gone from competing on horseback to performing on center stage. Williams is one of only two artists (Chris LeDoux) to both compete in the rodeo and perform on the main stage at Cheyenne Frontier Days and the only singer/songwriter to be endorsed by CINCH.

Williams was named iHeartRadio’s 2022 Rocky Mountain Country Music Awards Entertainer of the Year. Williams also won Songwriter of the Year for ‘The Saint’ and Album of the Year for his most recent record produced with country hitmaker, Trent Wilmon, 3rd Street. Williams’ newest album, One Of These Days, releases on March 24.

Southerland, a duo featuring Charleston, South Carolina native Matt Chase and small-town Washington, Georgia’s Chris Rogers, will perform on June 30 before Williams. Southerland relies heavily on lyrical content, while melodically blending classic and pop country. The two create music that takes the storytelling of traditional country music and gives it a relatable, modern country feel.

Zach Thomas will open for the concert. Thomas, an up-and-coming singer/songwriter that blends the lines between country, rock, and blues, kicked off his music career with two top 100 finishes on American Idol and a top 15 iTunes charting debut EP ‘Better Off.’ Zach followed up his debut EP with the release of his single ‘Must Be the Whiskey.’ His newest single was released on March 17.

Tickets for the concert will start at $25 for admission on the dirt (limited seating will be available). A VIP ticket package will be available for $75 (only 150 available). Fans can join the Mandan Rodeo Days Concert Priority List to receive updates on the concert as well as to gain first access to tickets to the event here: mandanrodeo.com/concertpriority.

The concert will be the first large event in the new Dale Pahlke Arena at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Rodeo Grounds. The new arena is scheduled to be completed in May and has raised more than $4 million as Mandan’s permanent home to rodeo events.

The 144th Mandan Rodeo will take place July 2-4, 2023. Mandan Rodeo is expecting a total of 9,000 attendees over the course of this year’s event, which would be record.