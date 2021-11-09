Couple honors Veteran’s Day with special light display

What’s normally a Christmas lights display is beaming red, white, and blue this week in honor of Veteran’s Day.

Dottie and Chris Zablotney have been having an annual holiday light show for the last three years.

This year, ahead of Christmas, they decided to do a Veteran’s Day display to honor those who have fought for our freedom.



“Our community is full of military and I work with military and we both come from military family, that served in the military and we decided just to show some support,” said Dottie Zablotney.



“Both of our dads served in the military so that’s part of the reason too,” said her husband, Chris Zablotney.

Chris taught himself how to program the lights by watching YouTube videos.

He started planning this year’s veteran and Christmas light shows in January.



“A lot of it is building props,” said Chris. “Everything comes, all the stuff comes separately. You have to order it all separate and then you have to put it all pretty much altogether. The songs take a good six weeks to sequence.”

People can tune their radios to 93.1 and the lights will match the music.

Dottie hopes people come to see the light show and have a good time.



“It feels really good to be able to have something for people to enjoy and to get out and they can spend time with their family,” she said.

Colton MacDonell never heard of the Zablotney’s light show.

He and his girlfriend were driving around to look at lights and found the Veteran display.



“It’s pretty cool, it almost makes you tear up a little bit listening to it and watching it,” MacDonell said. “This is really cool, really cool idea that I’ve never seen anybody do.”

MacDonell hopes that this isn’t the last show he’ll see.

The Zablotney’s will be doing their annual Christmas display and are even looking at doing a Halloween-themed display next year.



“He’s actually started on working on one for next year,” said Dottie.



“Yeah, I think I’ll do one next year,” added Chris.

And for those wondering if their electricity bill goes up during the holiday season, “it goes up a little, but it’s probably not as much as you think,” Chris explained.

The Veteran’s light show begins at 6 p.m. every day this week.

It ends at 10 on the weekdays and 11 on the weekends, it will last through Saturday, November 13.

The Christmas lights show will start on Thanksgiving night.

The Zablotney house is located at 1244 6th St SW in Minot.