Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 and Chlorine

Pools are opening.

The good news is chlorine kills the coronavirus. So why is there still a need for pools to social distance?

Renae Moch, public health director, says it’s important to understand that COVID-19 is spread through airborne droplets.

She says kids will be kids, so don’t let your guard down, especially at the pool.

“If you think about kids playing in the pool, they may be splashing, they may be underwater and come up and cough. And, spitting water at each other is a prime way that you can spread COVID-19. That’s the biggest thing to consider when you’re going to the pool,” she said.

She says you can still be at the pool but keep together as a family, and stay six feet away from others.

COVID Symptoms infographic

