Governor says businesses will be allowed to reopen this weekend; under new guidelines

COVID-19 has interim studies in jeopardy

With many activities canceled or put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s having a major impact on the state legislature.

With less than a year remaining until the 2021 session gets underway, the legislature has over 40 studies it’s been trying to tackle.

Some of those include recreational marijuana, land access issues, ethics and improving children’s services.

But because of the pandemic, most, if not all committee meetings, have been canceled through at least June, putting many of these studies in jeopardy.

KX News spoke with a member of the State House, and says lawmakers are quickly running out of time because it’s an election year and it will be hard to work during the holidays.

“Some of the interim committees may have to pick and choose what are the key issues that they need to study or what are the issues of most importance that we want to make sure we get addressed. If we’re going to turn something into a committee recommenced bill it’s going to have to happen between June and probably October,” said Rep. Shannon Roers-Jones.

Other studies include prescription drug coverage, legacy fund earnings and juvenile justice reform.

