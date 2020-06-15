Live Now
Covid-19 making an impact on the wheat industry

In North Dakota, wheat is king, it may not get as much publicity as Corn or Soybeans, but the state trails only Kansas in Production.

And when it comes to durum wheat, which is what pasta is made of, North Dakota is the top dog.

So when Americans rushed to their local grocer as the Coronavirus pandemic ramped up, certain pantry items, like boxes of pasta were in high demand, leaving many shelves barren.

But that doesn’t mean there’s a shortage of wheat or pasta in the United States.

KX News sat down Monday with James Peterson of the North Dakota Wheat Commission, he says despite some shortages at the stores, there’s still plenty of supply to go around.

“Typically when we harvest in the fall of the year, our farmers have enough storage probably for a full years crop if not more”, said Peterson.

He adds the problem many producers are facing now is — the profits from the sale of pasta isn’t making it all the back to the producer.

KX News went just south of Mandan and was surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of acres of freshly planted durum wheat. And while it may be green in color right now, it will soon be transforming into that familiar golden brown color we all know and love.

Farmers we spoke with told us they’re scaling back planting other crops, in favor of durum wheat simply because of the higher demand this year”.

One of those is Lance Renner, who made the tough decision this year to nearly double the size of his Durum crop.

“I normally did 400 to 500 acres, but this year I ended up doing close to 800 acres, I know it’s kind of a gamble, it’s a touchy crop, if you get some rain during harvest the quality goes down quite a bit, so were gonna try to take it before it gets wet, so we can keep the quality the millers want,” said Renner.

And quality grain means quality pasta, which is important in the world economy, but many unknowns remain..

“Italy is our largest Durum importer, they were hard hit by Covid, they’re starting to come out of it, but tourism is a big thing and with tourism down in that country what impact is that going to have on pasta consumption?,” said Peterson.

It just one of many questions facing the wheat industry this year, and we haven’t even gotten into how dry it’s been across portions of the state.

The Wheat Commission adds many big box stores are starting to double their orders to meet demand, and if that continues for the rest of the year, it will most likely put more money in the pockets of producers or offset losses from other crop

