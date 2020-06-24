COVID-19 pandemic creating pocket change shortage

As life slowly gets back to normal as the coronavirus pandemic drags on, a new problem has popped up.

It’s hard to believe, but officials say the pandemic has created a massive shortage of — pocket change.

The Federal Reserve says the pandemic has disrupted the supply chain and normal circulation patterns of change, and banks across the county are running lower than normal.

To make matters worse, the mint itself was forced to slow production of new coins to keep their workers safe.

So, starting last week, the reserve started limiting the number of coins that banks can order.

We spoke with an official from the Bank of North Dakota who tells us they can only order a fraction of what they need.

“It’s at about 40 percent for the amount of pennies and quarters. And we can order at about 60 percent for dimes and nickels,” said Joe Herslip, Senior VP for the Bank of North Dakota.

He adds, here in North Dakota, the state is dealing with a major shortage of nickels — and they can’t seem to figure out why it’s that coin and not something more popular, like quarters.