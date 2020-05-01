COVID-19-related cybersecurity threats rampant

A man types on a computer keyboard in this photo illustration. (SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

North Dakotans are urged to follow safety tips due to a rampant COVID-19-related cybersecurity threat, known as a ‘brute force’ attack, according to North Dakota’s Chief Information Security Officer Kevin Ford.

Brute force attack occurs when hackers use automated tools to enter combinations of usernames and passwords at random using lists of previously compromised credentials that are available on the dark web in the tens of thousands.

Once the attackers successfully guess the right combination, they gain full access to the targeted machine and are able to steal sensitive information, deploy malware or move within the organization’s network to find more valuable targets.

Ford encourages North Dakotans to follow these steps to avoid malicious attacks: