COVID-19 testing at Trinity Health results in 14 positives

Nearly 500 acute care, clinic and community ambulance Trinity Health staff were tested for COVID-19 earlier this week, resulting in 14 positives.

Trinity Health says all who tested positive were asymptomatic.

In a release, Trinity Health says employees who test positive will follow guidelines modeled after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the North Dakota Department of Health, including self-isolating at home while being monitored for symptoms until they can safely return to work.

Contact tracing will be conducted by First District Health Unit, and return-to-work guidelines will be followed.

Trinity Health will conduct more testing of its workforce as well.