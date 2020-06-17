COVID-19 testing in Burleigh County

The second mass testing event in Bismarck is underway at the state capitol until 6 Wednesday night.

Earlier hundreds of cars lined Fourth Street, winding their way through the capitol parking lots to the drive-through and walk-up testing site. The North Dakota National Guard, along with the Highway Patrol, kept things moving at a pace of about 275 cars per hour.

“As of right now, what we have available we have a thousand that’s available, possibly more to come depending on how many vehicles and personnel we have coming here. We expected a thousand but we can always get more,” said National Guard First Lieutenant Chad Czeczok,

People who weren’t able to get tested do have another option. Starting Monday, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will have a trailer set up in the parking lot to do drive-through and walk-up testing. Tests will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm, Monday through Wednesday, for the next three weeks.

“Hoping to catch individuals that are interested in testing that may have no other opportunity. Also to provide testing free of charge for individuals if they have trouble getting to the clinic or having a cost involved if they’re going to the clinic. This is an opportunity to come here and get tested for free,” said Public Health Director Renae Moch.

If testing demand at the Public Health Center is high enough those dates and times could increase.

The Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Center is located at 500 E Front Ave #3, Bismarck, ND.