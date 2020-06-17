Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

COVID-19 testing in Burleigh County

News

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

The second mass testing event in Bismarck is underway at the state capitol until 6 Wednesday night.

Earlier hundreds of cars lined Fourth Street, winding their way through the capitol parking lots to the drive-through and walk-up testing site. The North Dakota National Guard, along with the Highway Patrol, kept things moving at a pace of about 275 cars per hour.

“As of right now, what we have available we have a thousand that’s available, possibly more to come depending on how many vehicles and personnel we have coming here. We expected a thousand but we can always get more,” said National Guard First Lieutenant Chad Czeczok,

People who weren’t able to get tested do have another option. Starting Monday, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health will have a trailer set up in the parking lot to do drive-through and walk-up testing. Tests will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 pm, Monday through Wednesday, for the next three weeks.

“Hoping to catch individuals that are interested in testing that may have no other opportunity. Also to provide testing free of charge for individuals if they have trouble getting to the clinic or having a cost involved if they’re going to the clinic. This is an opportunity to come here and get tested for free,” said Public Health Director Renae Moch.

If testing demand at the Public Health Center is high enough those dates and times could increase.

The Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Center is located at 500 E Front Ave #3, Bismarck, ND.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Infrastructure Funding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Infrastructure Funding"

Burleigh Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burleigh Testing"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/17"

Spring Equinox explained

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Equinox explained"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/17"

Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's forecast: Much lighter wind & slightly cooler"

Wined By Friends

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wined By Friends"

Bismarck Larks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Algae Blooms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Algae Blooms"

Special Olympics Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Golf"

Election Canvassing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Election Canvassing"

Riot Gear

Thumbnail for the video titled "Riot Gear"

Sertoma Teeball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sertoma Teeball"

Improving Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Improving Mental Health"

Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Oak Creek Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oak Creek Baseball"

Mandan A's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan A's Baseball"

Hazen Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Baseball"

Food Network

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Network"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss