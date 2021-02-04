The North Dakota Medical Association and the state of North Dakota
are working together to encourage individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high
risk for serious complications to discuss new treatment options, including whether monoclonal antibodies, with their healthcare providers. Dr. Ranum, VP of the North Dakota Medical Association, explains the treatment and those who qualify.
Covid-19 treatment option encouraged for high-risk individuals
