COVID Cleaning Chemicals Harsh on Skin

In this, the COVID-19 era, everything must be cleaned and sanitized. And in most cases, those cleaners contain some pretty harsh chemicals that you are coming into contact with a lot more often.

Bismarck resident Tierney Eagleson went to the walk-in clinic after having a persistent rash for two days.

She thought it might be from laying in the sun, but her physician believed the rash was consistent with sitting on a sterilized public area.

Dr. David Appert, a dermatologist, says to be clear, it’s better to disinfect surfaces and suffer a rash rather than develop COVID-19.

He has personally seen an increase in skin rashes — mainly in those who are actually doing the cleaning.

“These chemicals can cause an irritant reaction, so you want to protect yourself when you’re using these types of chemicals,” Appert said. “Ideally, you would use gloves, but that’s not always practical. So afterward, you just want to make sure you cleanse your skin, then moisturize to restore that barrier.”

Appert notes different people will have different reactions to chemicals in cleaning agents.