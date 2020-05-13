Cracks and bumps pop up on newly repaired I-94 stretch in Mandan

News

If you’ve noticed some cracks and bumps in the freshly paved section of Interstate 94 in Mandan, the North Dakota Department of Transportation says that’s to be expected.

It’s been less than a year since the contractor finished resurfacing a nearly 10 mile stretch of Interstate 94 between the Missouri River and Exit 147.

Since then, cracks in the asphalt and bumps in certain areas have developed, so KX News took those concerns to the DOT.

They say the cracking is normal and they are happy with the job the contractor did.
It’s called thermal cracking and it’s caused by the extreme temperature swings the state goes through on a yearly basis.

The DOT says you can blame the very wet fall for some of the bumps.

“October and November, we had a lot of moisture, a lot of rain, which is not typical of that season, and I think what happened is it saturated our sub-grades, and so this winter when things froze up, we got a lot of frost heaves we got a lot of bumps that we don’t normally have and it wasn’t just on that project. It was across our district and across the state,” said Bismarck DOT District Engineer Larry Gangl.

He adds the road will be seal-coated in the next few weeks.

Crews will also grind down and fix, six bumps and two bridge ends to make the road smoother for the public.

