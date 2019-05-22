Crime Statistics Released By Bismarck Police

Bismarck – The Bismarck Police Department released its annual crime stats, and they say the numbers are encouraging.

The Department says overall– crimes against people were down about one and a half percent from 2017 to 2018.

Crimes against property fell nearly four percent over the same time period.

One number that stood out was the amount of DUI offenses,

That dropped about 36, percent.

KX News spoke with the chief of Police who tells us the drop in DUI’s could be related to the increased availability of ride-sharing services.

“I’ve heard people comment that notice a lot more cars in parking lots overnight then they have in years past. So if that’s the case, man, that’s great. People that are doing that are going a great job and we would absolutely love for that to continue” said Bismarck Police Chief Dave Draovitch.

On the flip side, Liquor Law violations were up over 60 percent and drug Paraphernalia cases increased nearly 40-percent.