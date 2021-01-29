Criminals using unemployment services to fraud North Dakotans

A nationwide issue is now hitting close to home as people in the area are reporting their identities have been stolen to collect unemployment money.

This has been an ongoing issue since April of last year.



Sarah Arntson, from Job Service of North Dakota tells us they have seen an increase in fraud since the federal pandemic programs have come into play.



She also tells us they haven’t found any faults in their system.



“We have not seen any evidence of our own system being hacked or corrupted,” said Arntson.

Job service has several safeguards in place to prevent this from happening, but it’s not a perfect system.



“We do send out letters to employers and we really count on the employers to read that mail and to respond to it. That’s one way that we can use to fight fraud but obviously, there’s some gaps there,” said Arntson.

Officials say they know there as been a data breach, they just don’t know where.



“Information like social security numbers, dates of birth, etc. Have always been available to criminals through data breaches from many different sources. That information is available for purchase on the dark web or other sources,” said Parrell Grossman, Director of Attorney General’s Consumer, Protection, and Antitrust Division.

Darrell Emmil, who had over $8,000 taken out in his name, says he’s unhappy with how his claim is being handled by Job Service.

“I am getting very little cooperation. I’ve been waiting for three months for my first callback from a supervisor.

Two months from the second call back.

Just no cooperation, and if they would call back and answer our questions, everybody would be a little more settled as to what is actually going on,” said Emmil.

Job Service of North Dakota hasn’t yet told us how many people have called in with fraud and identity theft claims, but they have confirmed, that it’s a serious issue.

Emmil says he’s been trying to file a legitimate unemployment claim for himself, but is unable to receive anything.



“We flag any account that we think might possibly be fraud, and those accounts get frozen until they can get investigated,” said Arntson.

Emmil says he’s now planning his next steps.

“I think we need to go to our legislatures in our district. Call them to have them investigate. Personally I’m trying to get an appointment with someone in the Governor’s office,” said Emmil.