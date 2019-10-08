Crop Hunger Walk hosting 50th anniversary event

Fifty years ago, the first-ever CROP Walk was held in Bismarck. They are continuing their walk this weekend in the fight against hunger.

Every year, people from all walks of life join in the efforts to end hunger. The organization says that many people walk daily to seek food, shelter, and safe water, so each year they walk for them.

Donations from the walk will be shared with the Abused Adult Resource Center, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, AID Inc, and the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

If you are interested in being part of the walk, visit their website to for more information click here.