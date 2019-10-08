Crop Hunger Walk hosting 50th anniversary event

News
Posted: / Updated:

Fifty years ago, the first-ever CROP Walk was held in Bismarck. They are continuing their walk this weekend in the fight against hunger.

Every year, people from all walks of life join in the efforts to end hunger. The organization says that many people walk daily to seek food, shelter, and safe water, so each year they walk for them.

Donations from the walk will be shared with the Abused Adult Resource Center, Ruth Meiers Hospitality House, AID Inc, and the Bismarck Emergency Food Pantry.

If you are interested in being part of the walk, visit their website to for more information click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, October 8th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

High School Volleyball Oct. 7

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Volleyball Oct. 7"

Fire Safety Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Safety Week"

Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Evening One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Bumper Sticker Fight

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bumper Sticker Fight"

Anna Folk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anna Folk"

Century boys soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century boys soccer"

Legacy Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Volleyball"

KX News at 6:00 p.m.

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX News at 6:00 p.m."

Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For Snow And Very Cold Temperatures"

Forage Farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forage Farm"

To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves

Thumbnail for the video titled "To Serve, Protect And Bust A Move: Watford City police officer shows his 'Git Up' Moves"

Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Monday Afternoon One Minute Forecast 10/7"

Stop the Bleed in Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stop the Bleed in Schools"

World Day of Bullying Prevention

Thumbnail for the video titled "World Day of Bullying Prevention"

Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 7th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder"

Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: 'What About Me?'"

UMary Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Hockey"

Minot State Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot State Soccer"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge