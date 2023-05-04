Many of us already know that fertilizers, nutrient rich soil, and proper top soil can be essential for healthy crops…but what about magnets?

Magnetic field currents traveling through rain water can have an effect on plant growth. The direction of the magnetic fields can promote or destroy yields.

What if we induce a specific magnetic field into plant water?

Work was carried out to identify the effect of magnetized water on growth characteristics of corn plants. In July of 2021, the AIMS Biophysics Journal published results concluding that magnetized water influenced the growth rate and morphology of corn plants. Treating corn plants with magnetized water significantly changes growth parameters such as shoot length and dry weight. The findings revealed that magnetized water has a significant impact on how tall corn will grow.

Corn plants that were watered with magnetized water matured faster and had longer shoots than those of non-magnetized water. Magnetized water significantly increased the dry weight of corn plants as compared with those in the non-magnetized group. On the other hand, stem thickness, root length, and fresh weight were not significantly affected by magnetized water. The influence of magnetized water depends on the number of magnets used to magnetizing water. So as a clean and safe method, watering with magnetized water can be used to improve the growth parameters of the exposed plant.

But what about planting magnets in the ground?

In 2020, after hearing about the effect of magnetic fields on plants I decided to perform an experiment. I used four Jalepeno Pepper plants to track the differences in growth of seedlings through the first potential yield. I found one specific orientation promoted growth while all the others caused deformation without fruits. By placing a disc magnet next to the stem (about 1/2 inch below the soil), and another directly underneath (below the roots), a magnetic field can be created. Optimal growth was observed by placing the magnet near the surface with the northward field facing upward and the southward field facing upward (underneath the roots).

After noticing I had the same results as others who performed this experiment with me around the world; I chose to reverse the top magnet in the south, south pair to match the best yield orientation. I found noticeable growth enhancement within 24 hours, and fruits 2 weeks later. Before flipping magnet there were no buds and stunted growth (both in height and bushiness).

Find out the full story in the video…and let me know if you’d like to join in on re-creating this experiment at ametz@kxnet.com. I’m curious if this method of growing could help retain crop yields during times of drought, and/or prevent disease. – Chief Meteorologist Amy Metz